DuPage sheriff dispatch center supervisor faces misconduct charge

hello

A longtime dispatch supervisor in the DuPage County sheriff's office faces an official misconduct charge in the wake of his recent firing.

Former communication supervisor Gregg Hanyzeski of Naperville has been charged with knowingly performing an act forbidden by law.

Details of the charge are unclear, however, because a judge ordered the case be impounded, which means it is sealed to the public.

Chief Deputy Circuit Court Clerk Dewey Hartman said Wednesday that all juvenile and mental health cases automatically are impounded upon filing.

"Any other court order for impounding that might come in on a domestic case or a felony case is at the discretion of the judge and it's based usually on the litigants or law enforcement coming before a judge and making their case as to why this needs to be impounded," Hartman said. "There are no guidelines to say when a judge can or cannot impound a case. It's completely up to the judge."

Prosecutors and law enforcement agents sometimes seek to have felony cases impounded to protect informants or avoid alerting suspects that they have been charged, officials said.

The charge, filed and impounded late Tuesday, came the same day the sheriff's office responded to a Freedom of Information request from the Daily Herald concerning the former communication supervisor's Nov. 30 firing for "alleged misconduct."

State's Attorney Robert Berlin declined to comment on the nature of the charges, citing a "pending investigation."

An email sent to all sheriff's department employees at 9:39 a.m. on Dec. 1 by Chief James Cruse states "Please be advised that effective Nov. 30, 2017, Communications Supervisor Gregg Hanyzeski is no longer employed with the sheriff's office. Additionally, Mr. Hanyzeski shall not have access to any secure areas of the office."

Kent Kouba, the sheriff's freedom of information officer, said disclosing information about the case would interfere with "the existence of an active and ongoing criminal investigation" and a grievance filed by Hanyzeski.

"Generally speaking, the sheriff and state's attorney's office are engaged in an investigation into the conduct of Gregg Hanyzeski," Kouba wrote. "Hanyzeski has been terminated from the sheriff's office and has filed a grievance, pursuant to the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, which covers his position, relating to his termination."

Hanyzeski did not immediately return calls.