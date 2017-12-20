Breaking News Bar
 
District 62 hires assistant superintendent for business services

Daily Herald report

Des Plaines Elementary District 62 has hired an assistant superintendent for business services.

The school board approved Monday the hiring of Mark Bertolozzi to replace Assistant Superintendent for Business Services Nelson Gray, who will retire at the end of the school year.

Bertolozzi is no stranger to District 62, having gone through the school system as a child.

"As a graduate of District 62, I am really excited to have the opportunity to contribute to the district in which I was once a student," Bertolozzi said in a news release Wednesday.

Over the last five years, Bertolozzi has served as the chief financial officer of McHenry Community Consolidated School District 15. Prior to that, he was the business manager at Wood Dale School District 7 for five years.

He is set to begin July 1. He will be paid a $162,000 salary.

