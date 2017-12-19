Fox Valley police reports

Kane County

• A .22-caliber Ruger pistol, two magazines and a gun cleaning kit, a total value of $470, were stolen from a car on the 39W300 block of Sheldon Lane near Geneva between Nov. 26 and 1 p.m. Saturday.

• A resident of Chadsworth Drive near Geneva reported a case of identity theft at 1:56 p.m. Friday after learning of an unauthorized withdrawal of $7,500 from her bank account made from Phoenix.

• A resident of Stoneridge Lane near Elgin reported a case of identity theft at 12:05 p.m. Friday after learning of an unauthorized withdrawal of $300 from her bank account. The resident believes her information was taken through a skimmer at an ATM in Schiller Park.

• A resident of Oak Pointe Drive near St. Charles reported a case of identity theft at 6:15 p.m. Friday after learning of an unauthorized purchase of $405 made at a Round Lake store with a cloned credit card.

• A resident of the 0-99 block of Sunnyside Park near Batavia reported his identity was stolen sometime between Aug. 15 and Dec. 13 after receiving three credit cards in the mail that he did not apply for, as well as a collection notice for $1,400 of jewelry he did not purchase.