Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 12/19/2017 5:01 PM

Fox Valley police reports

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 

Kane County

• A .22-caliber Ruger pistol, two magazines and a gun cleaning kit, a total value of $470, were stolen from a car on the 39W300 block of Sheldon Lane near Geneva between Nov. 26 and 1 p.m. Saturday.

• A resident of Chadsworth Drive near Geneva reported a case of identity theft at 1:56 p.m. Friday after learning of an unauthorized withdrawal of $7,500 from her bank account made from Phoenix.

• A resident of Stoneridge Lane near Elgin reported a case of identity theft at 12:05 p.m. Friday after learning of an unauthorized withdrawal of $300 from her bank account. The resident believes her information was taken through a skimmer at an ATM in Schiller Park.

• A resident of Oak Pointe Drive near St. Charles reported a case of identity theft at 6:15 p.m. Friday after learning of an unauthorized purchase of $405 made at a Round Lake store with a cloned credit card.

• A resident of the 0-99 block of Sunnyside Park near Batavia reported his identity was stolen sometime between Aug. 15 and Dec. 13 after receiving three credit cards in the mail that he did not apply for, as well as a collection notice for $1,400 of jewelry he did not purchase.

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account