District 214 leader a finalist for National Superintendent of the Year

David Schuler was named 2018 Illinois Superintendent of the Year by the Illinois Association of School Administrators in November. He's now a finalist for National Superintendent of the Year. Courtesy of Northwest Suburban High School District 214

Northwest Suburban High School District 214 Superintendent David Schuler was named Monday one of four finalists for 2018 National Superintendent of the Year by a national organization.

The School Superintendents Association, formerly known as the American Association of School Administrators, also named superintendents in Fort Wayne, Indiana; Maryville, Tennessee; and Cerritos, California as finalists. Applicants are judged on their leadership for learning, communication, professionalism and community involvement.

Schuler, superintendent of District 214 since 2005, was named 2018 Illinois Superintendent of the Year by the Illinois Association of School Administrators in November.

While president of the AASA during the 2015-16 school year, Schuler launched the national Redefining Ready! campaign, which introduced a framework of research-based metrics to define students as being college- and career-ready.

The four national finalists will participate in a news conference Jan. 11 at the National Press Club, and the winner will be announced at the assocation's conference Feb. 15-17 in Nashville. It's the 31st anniversary of the awards.