Santa visits zoo in Dundee Township

The Dundee Township Park District's Randall Oaks Barnyard Zoo was the place to be Saturday to enjoy holiday lights and decorations, a visit with Santa, cookie decorating and a bonfire.

The zoo offers a variety of kid-friendly farm animals for viewing, petting and feeding. A stroll through the barn gives visitors an opportunity to see alpacas, goats, cows, mini horses, a Clydesdale, sheep, reptiles, rabbits, red-tailed hawks, peacocks and great horned owls.

Santa's visit on Sunday at the zoo on Randall Road in West Dundee is the last of the season. It includes reindeer from noon to 4 p.m. and a walk-in petting zoo. For more information on the zoo, go to dtpd.org/randall-oaks-zoo.