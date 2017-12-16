Breaking News Bar
 
Santa visits zoo in Dundee Township

  • Max Backus, 4, visits with a pair of white goats Saturday at Randall Oaks Barnyard Zoo in West Dundee. He was with his parents Frank and Aggie Backus of Crystal Lake. Max also visited with Santa.

    John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • A mother and child stand in the Randall Oaks Barnyard Zoo in West Dundee Saturday during their Winter Festival. Santa visited with children and Christmas cookies were available to decorate.

    John Starks | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

The Dundee Township Park District's Randall Oaks Barnyard Zoo was the place to be Saturday to enjoy holiday lights and decorations, a visit with Santa, cookie decorating and a bonfire.

The zoo offers a variety of kid-friendly farm animals for viewing, petting and feeding. A stroll through the barn gives visitors an opportunity to see alpacas, goats, cows, mini horses, a Clydesdale, sheep, reptiles, rabbits, red-tailed hawks, peacocks and great horned owls.

Santa's visit on Sunday at the zoo on Randall Road in West Dundee is the last of the season. It includes reindeer from noon to 4 p.m. and a walk-in petting zoo. For more information on the zoo, go to dtpd.org/randall-oaks-zoo.

