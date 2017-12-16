$150 to help a struggling Lisle family get back on its feet

hello

Today's recipient of $150 through the Believe Project wants to help a struggling family get back on its feet. Through the contribution of an additional donor, the Believe Project award has been increased to $150 since the recipients shared their stories.

• Richard Weigel of Lisle:

"Jassa and her husband grew up in Liberia but had to flee the country when civil war broke out resulting in the death of many Christians. The family lived in a refugee camp in Sierra Leone for eight years. While there, they worked in a hospital operated by Doctors Without Borders. In 2010, they were selected by the UN World Relief organization to emigrate to the U.S. Jassa and her husband were able to obtain jobs in the Chicago area and learned to speak English.

"Unfortunately, Jassa's husband died of cancer in 2015 and she could not afford the rent as a care worker at a senior living facility. Jassa and her two daughters became homeless but are now being housed by Daybreak of Lisle. Jassa would like to go to school and earn a nursing degree. Things are a little sparse for this family and $100 would be a nice Christmas gift for them."

• The Believe Project is awarding $150 daily in December to a total of 48 people with good ideas for how to use the money to do a good deed for someone else.