Suspect in Arlington Heights home invasion held without bail

hello

A Chicago man was ordered held without bail on charges involving a home invasion and theft of $50,000 from a couple in Arlington Heights last May.

Antonio Jones, 32, of the 1000 block of West 14th Street, appeared at a bail hearing Wednesday in Rolling Meadows.

Jones was arrested Monday by Arlington Heights police who had his home under surveillance. He also was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

"He had 51 small plastic Baggies, which we found to be heroin," said Arlington Heights police Det. Sgt., Chuck Buczynski.

According to Buczynski, Jones and another man wearing masks entered a home on Brittany Drive about 11:25 p.m. May 17 and held the residents, an 85-year old man and his 78-year old wife, at gunpoint.

"They were informed there was a large sum of money in the house," Buczynski said. "They got $50,000."

The men were gone within five minutes, he added and the residents were not injured.

Buczynski said the victims' nephew told police he had mentioned the money to Jones, who he said was his drug dealer. Jones was tracked by a cellphone number provided by the nephew, Buczynski said.

According to a Chicago Tribune account of the court hearing, Jones' girlfriend bought a new car the day after the break-in with $29,000 in cash.

No one else has been charged. Jones' next court date was set for Jan. 5.