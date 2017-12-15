Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 12/15/2017 6:32 PM

Hersey honors veterans past and present

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Lou Cella, a 1981 graduate of John Hersey High School in Arlington Heights, created the sculpture "Boundless Freedom" as a tribute to veterans. The piece was dedicated Friday.

      Lou Cella, a 1981 graduate of John Hersey High School in Arlington Heights, created the sculpture "Boundless Freedom" as a tribute to veterans. The piece was dedicated Friday.
    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • A new eagle sculpture at John Hersey High School in Arlington Heights includes an image of the school's namesake, a journalist who covered World War II.

      A new eagle sculpture at John Hersey High School in Arlington Heights includes an image of the school's namesake, a journalist who covered World War II.
    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • "Boundless Freedom," a sculpture by 1981 graduate Lou Cella, was dedicated at John Hersey High School in Arlington Heights on Friday.

      "Boundless Freedom," a sculpture by 1981 graduate Lou Cella, was dedicated at John Hersey High School in Arlington Heights on Friday.
    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Hersey High School students on Friday presented veteran Eric Morante an oversized check. It will go toward a home building project on his behalf in Texas.

      Hersey High School students on Friday presented veteran Eric Morante an oversized check. It will go toward a home building project on his behalf in Texas.
    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Veteran Eric Morante is welcomed during an assembly Friday at John Hersey High School in Arlington Heights. He was presented with a $34,700 check to help him build a home in Texas.

      Veteran Eric Morante is welcomed during an assembly Friday at John Hersey High School in Arlington Heights. He was presented with a $34,700 check to help him build a home in Texas.
    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Christopher Placek
 
 

John Hersey High School in Arlington Heights saluted veterans young and old Friday by dedicating a permanent tribute to those who've served and celebrating what's become an annual fundraising effort for a veteran in need.

School officials formally dedicated the school's first permanent veterans memorial: an eagle sculpture featuring images of soldiers representing the five branches of the military, gold star banners, planes and tanks, and the school's namesake -- a journalist who covered World War II. Called "Boundless Freedom," the bronze cast is on a wall near the school's main entrance.

It's the work of 1981 Hersey graduate Lou Cella, an Arlington Heights resident known for creating statues at Wrigley Field, Guaranteed Rate Field and around the country. He's also sculpted pieces on display at his other alma matter, Illinois State University.

"Certainly the most formative time of my life was here at Hersey," Cella said. "So when this opportunity presented itself, there wasn't any way I was going to let it slip past."

School leaders in 2015 commissioned Cella to create a sculpture honoring veterans. Ten donors also contributed to the project.

Cella said he wanted to incorporate Hersey, the author for whom the school was named in 1968. Hersey wrote "Hiroshima," based on his interviews with six Japanese survivors of the atomic bomb.

But, Cella wondered, how to incorporate a man who spoke out against nuclear arms?

"I did it by understanding that paying tribute to veterans and being anti-war are not contradictions," Cella said. "I see him in a postwar self, pleased that it has ended and that our boys are coming home, hopeful for ongoing peace in the future."

Later Friday afternoon during the school's annual holiday assembly, students presented a $34,700 check to retired Marine Sgt. Eric Morante as part of an effort to build him a home in Texas. It's the fourth year Hersey and other Northwest Suburban High School District 214 schools have partnered with A Soldier's Journey Home, an Arlington Heights-based nonprofit.

This year, District 214 raised just over $17,000, which was matched by Bosch Tool Corp. Students from Geometry in Construction classes at Buffalo Grove and Rolling Meadows high schools are also building wall sections for Morante's house that will be shipped to New Braunfels, Texas, near San Antonio. Volunteers from 15 states will spend eight days there in February building the home for Morante, his son and mother.

Morante, 33, is a Purple Heart recipient who served three tours of duty in Iraq. During his last deployment, he lost his right leg following an attack.

"These kids are high school students. They're teenagers. And they're doing something above and beyond," Morante said. "They're extending that patriotism out toward me. I'm so humbled by it."

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account