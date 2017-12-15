It'll be another battle of the countdown shows for Chicago viewers this New Year's Eve, Robert Feder writes. Mark Giangreco and Janet Davies will host "Countdown Chicago 2018" on ABC-owned WLS-Channel 7, and NBC-owned WMAQ-Channel 5 will air "New Year's Eve Live in Chicago," hosted by Marley Kayden and Kalee Dionne, along with radio personalities Christopher "Fred" Frederick of Kiss FM and Joe Soto of V103. Full report at robertfeder.com.
updated: 12/15/2017 6:25 AM
Feder: ABC 7, NBC 5 to square off on New Year's Eve
