District 103 board to appoint new member Tuesday

Michael Odongo is to be appointed to the Lincolnshire-Prairie View School District 103 board next week. Courtesy of District 103

The Lincolshire-Prairie View School District 103 board on Tuesday is expected to appoint a local man to fill a vacancy on the panel.

Prairie View resident Michael Odongo has been nominated for the post. Odongo will replace Gary Gordon, who announced his resignation last month.

Odongo will finish Gordon's term, which expires in May 2019. He can run for election to a full term at that time.

Odongo was one of eight candidates for the post, officials said.

When asked why he wanted to join the board, Odongo said he believes education "significantly changes lives and communities.

"A seat on the board will grant me the opportunity to play my part in helping make our district the place for the best education possible for our children," he said.

A technology entrepreneur, Odongo unsuccessfully ran for a two-year term on the board in April, losing to Marissa Grossenbach of Lincolnshire.

Odongo has been a member of a District 103 group called the Superintendent's Advisory Council for Equitable Education.

The group meets quarterly and aims to increase awareness of culturally responsive teaching and increase diversity exposure for students, among other goals, Superintendent Scott Warren said.

Gordon was first elected to the District 103 board in 2007. He's served as its president since 2012.

The trustees will choose a new president Tuesday as well. Additionally, a short reception honoring Gordon will be held.

Tuesday's board meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Wright Junior High, 1370 N. Riverwoods Road.