$150 to help a program for those with mental illness

Today's recipient of $150 through the Believe Project wants to support a drop-in program that helps people with mental illnesses. Through the contribution of an additional donor, the Believe Project award has been increased to $150 since the recipients shared their stories.

• Kathleen Volkening of Elgin:

"I would like to give the money to National Alliance for Mental Illness of Kane County North. Their offices are at the Ecker Center in Elgin. They offer support to people suffering from mental illness and education and support to their families.

"NAMI hosts a twice weekly drop-in session at Ecker where clients can socialize, do arts and crafts, or have a quiet place to be. NAMI used to sponsor the drop-in center five days a week, but budget cuts in mental health services forced them to cut back.

"The money would help to provide the little things, like art supplies, snacks, etc., to their clients. NAMI clients really look forward to their time there. Without the drop-in center, many clients would spend their time on the streets. I know the money would really help out."

• The Believe Project is awarding $150 daily in December to a total of 48 people with good ideas for how to use the money to do a good deed for someone else.