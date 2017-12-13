Breaking News Bar
 
Feder: Year of media retirements isn't over yet

  • Veteran WGN weather forecaster Jim Ramsey will retire at the end of the year.

Daily Heraled staff reports

On Tuesday weatherman Jim Ramsey became the latest Chicago media personality to announce his retirement in 2017, Robert Feder writes. And Feder says that you can expect at least one more prominent figure to call it a career before the year is up. For the full report, go to robertfeder.com.

