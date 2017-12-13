On Tuesday weatherman Jim Ramsey became the latest Chicago media personality to announce his retirement in 2017, Robert Feder writes. And Feder says that you can expect at least one more prominent figure to call it a career before the year is up. For the full report, go to robertfeder.com.
updated: 12/13/2017 6:39 AM
Feder: Year of media retirements isn't over yet
hello
- This article filed under:
- Business
- News
- Television
- Entertainment
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.