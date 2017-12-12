New signs to welcome people to Geneva

hello

A steel panel pays homage to the trees in Geneva, as part of new signs being installed. Courtesy of the City of Geneva

What Geneva's new entrance signs will look like. Courtesy of the City of Geneva

Geneva is refreshing how it welcomes visitors with installation of new signs this month.

Two primary signs will be installed at State Street at Bricher Road and at Fabyan Parkway and Kaneville Road. The signs are 8-by-5½-foot limestone slabs, posted on a concrete base that has a brick veneer. They have an arched, 10-foot steel piece with the city's logo.

Smaller versions are going to be put on First Street (Route 31) near Wheeler Park, and on Bennett Street (Route 25) at Division Street.

The city hired the Lannert Group for $19,000 to design them, with the input of aldermen and city workers.

The steel pieces were built by Horn Steel of Geneva, which has been in business since 1896.

The steel is designed to develop a rust patina within two years.

Landscaping will be planted in the spring.

The signs are replacing existing signs, or ones that were removed due to damage.

The city plans to add more signs, but has not decided when.