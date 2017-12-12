Man charged in violent attack doesn't want incriminating statements heard

hello

The attorneys for a Naperville man charged with repeatedly stabbing a couple as they slept in their home in 2015 are trying to have statements he made during the investigation barred from his trial.

DuPage County Judge Liam Brennan set a Jan. 19 date to hear the motion.

In his motion, attorney Jay Fuller said his client, Zachary Machnikowski, was "intoxicated, sleep-deprived and suffering from a hand injury" during several hours of interrogation and questioning at both Naperville police headquarters and Edward Hospital in Naperville.

Fuller said Machnikowski also asked for his lawyer several times during the questioning.

Machnikowski, 20, of the 1100 block of Spring Garden Circle, is being held without bail and charged with two counts of first-degree attempted murder after prosecutors said he broke into the home of William and Mary Lenk on the 900 block of Iroquois Avenue and repeatedly stabbed them around 1:25 a.m. on March 31, 2015. He also is charged with home invasion and residential burglary.

Machnikowski apparently believed the couple's daughter, who police said sneaked out of her house to attend a party, told another person at the gathering she thought Machnikowski was ugly. Authorities said he became angry, left the party, entered the Lenks' home through an unlocked rear door, and attacked the girl's parents.