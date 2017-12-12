Hastert told to avoid pornography while on release

A judge admonished former House Speaker Dennis Hastert to avoid pornography while on supervised release after an undisclosed probation report on Hastert was filed. Associated Press, 2016

A federal judge abruptly told former U.S. House Speaker Dennis Hastert on Tuesday to avoid pornography and sex phone numbers during his two years on supervised release.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin also told Hastert in a signed order to avoid "any place where such material or entertainment is available" and to not be around anyone under the age of 18 "except in the presence of a responsible adult" who knows about the nature of Hastert's crime.

The document updating the conditions of Hastert's supervised release appears to have been prompted by a probation report quietly filed in Hastert's criminal case Monday. That report is sealed, however. And Hastert's attorney has not responded to requests for comment.

