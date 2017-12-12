Breaking News Bar
 
Politics
updated: 12/12/2017 9:31 PM

Doug Jones declared winner of Alabama Senate contest

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Doug Jones leaves after casting his ballot Tuesday Mountain Brook, Alabama.

    Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Doug Jones leaves after casting his ballot Tuesday Mountain Brook, Alabama.
    Associated press

 
Associated Press

BREAKING: Democrat Doug Jones won election to the U.S. Senate from Alabama in a sharp blow to President Trump that narrows the GOP's majority in the Senate to two. He beat Roy Moore, a former chief justice of the state Supreme Court who had been accused of sexual misconduct.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account