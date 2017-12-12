Authorities: Man sexually abused, tried to rob girl near St. Charles

Javier Prado faces up to seven years prison and registration as a sex offender if convicted.

A Chicago man is accused of sexually abusing and trying to rob a girl as she walked home from school Monday in unincorporated St. Charles. The girl escaped by biting him, according to authorities and court records.

Javier Prado, of the 7800 block of South Yates Boulevard, faces felony charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and attempted robbery, the sheriff's office announced.

Lt. Pat Gengler said deputies were called at 4 p.m. to a home in St. Charles Township. The 13-year-old girl was on her way home from the bus stop when a man, later identified as Prado, confronted her and demanded money, Gengler said.

He then threw her on the ground and molested her before she escaped and ran home while Prado left the area. Forest preserve police were in the area and found a man matching Prado's description and held him until deputies arrived, Gengler said.

Prado, 43, was being held at the Kane County jail and his bail amount was not immediately available.

If convicted he faces a top punishment of seven years in prison and registration as a sex offender.

According to court records, Prado was arrested in September 1999 in Elgin on misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and possession of less than 2.5 grams of marijuana.

The marijuana charge was dismissed but he pleaded guilty to resisting arrest and was released after serving 57 day in jail, records show.