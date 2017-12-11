Breaking News Bar
 
Rauner, Cook County assessor call on each other to resign

  • Gov. Bruce Rauner says Cook County Assessor Joseph Berrios is part o f"the unholy trinity of collusion, corruption, conflicts of interest in our property tax system."

  • Joseph Berrios

Chicago Sun-Times
Gov. Bruce Rauner demanded Monday that Democrat Joseph Berrios step down, calling the longtime Cook County assessor -- along with Rauner enemies J.B. Pritzker and House Speaker Mike Madigan -- part of "the unholy trinity of collusion, corruption, conflicts of interest in our property tax system."

Berrios' campaign, in turn, fought back, saying Rauner should "do the people of Illinois a favor -- he should admit that he has failed as governor and resign."

Property taxes were ostensibly the issue, but both sides seemed more interested in dragging in other personalities to complicate the debate -- even President Donald Trump and disgraced political insider Stu Levine.

