New prosecutor in trial for former Lake County coroner Rudd

A new appellate court prosecutor has stepped in to take over the perjury trial of former Lake County Coroner Dr. Thomas Rudd.

Prosecutor Bernard Murray said he does not anticipate having to delay the trial against Rudd, which is scheduled Jan. 16. Judge Victoria Rossetti asked the two sides to return to court Jan. 11 for a hearing on pretrial motions.

Murray took over the case after former prosecutor Brian Towne, 49, was charged with 13 counts of official misconduct and four counts of misapplication of funds stemming from his tenure as state's attorney in LaSalle County. The charges state Towne used public funds for personal use.

Rudd, 70, of Lake Forest, faces five counts of perjury charging him with making false statements on nominating petitions filed prior to an unsuccessful re-election bid in 2016. He faces up to five years in prison if convicted, though probation also is possible.

Authorities say Rudd swore under oath he was present when voters signed his nominating petitions. Prosecutors said 15 to 20 signatures on the petitions turned out to be false.

Rudd remains free on $150,000 bail.