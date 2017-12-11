Breaking News Bar
 
Authorities: Teen pulled out of burning house was homicide victim

Russell Lissau
 
 

The Grayslake teen who was pulled out of a burning house after being shot in the head was a homicide victim, authorities confirmed Monday.

An autopsy revealed Zackary Bollam, 17, died of complications from a gunshot wound to the head, as well as carbon monoxide intoxication and inhalation from an intentionally set house fire, the Cook County medical examiner's office said.

Three Grayslake police officers pulled Zackary from his burning house on the 300 block of Normandy Lane on Aug. 22 and discovered he'd been shot.

He died Aug. 26 at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.

Zackary's grandmother and guardian, Deborah St. Antoine-Browne, 65, killed herself Aug. 24 by jumping off the top floor of the medical center's parking garage after police questioned her about the teen's shooting.

Before taking her own life, police said, St. Antoine-Browne instructed Zackary's younger sister to ingest a bottle of prescription medication. The girl took some of the medication but then sought medical help at the hospital.

A .38-caliber pistol was discovered in the house.

