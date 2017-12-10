Breaking News Bar
 
Lake County
updated: 12/10/2017 4:41 PM

Ballot lottery in Lake County

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

A lottery to determine candidate name order in the March 20 primary election is set for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12, in the lobby of the Lake County Courthouse, 18 North County St., Waukegan. A lottery is required to determine the order of the candidates' names on the primary election ballot when two or more established political candidates from the same party file nominating papers for the same office. The lottery, which is open to the public, is for people who filed to run for office in the primary at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 27, or those who filed in the last hour of filing Dec. 4. The current candidate list involved in the lottery is available at LakeCountyClerk.info and will be updated as new candidate information becomes available.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account