Ballot lottery in Lake County

A lottery to determine candidate name order in the March 20 primary election is set for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12, in the lobby of the Lake County Courthouse, 18 North County St., Waukegan. A lottery is required to determine the order of the candidates' names on the primary election ballot when two or more established political candidates from the same party file nominating papers for the same office. The lottery, which is open to the public, is for people who filed to run for office in the primary at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 27, or those who filed in the last hour of filing Dec. 4. The current candidate list involved in the lottery is available at LakeCountyClerk.info and will be updated as new candidate information becomes available.