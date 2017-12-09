Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 12/9/2017 12:58 PM

Snow causes Escalade to roll over in Long Grove crash

Slippery conditions caused by the early morning snow may have led to a rollover crash in Long Grove early Saturday.

Around 12:50 a.m. Saturday, a Cadillac Escalade slid on the road and then rolled onto its side on Route 53 and Middlesax Drive. The driver, who was alone, had to be extracted from the rear window of the car, said Long Grove Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Marc Small.

The man was taken to Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights with "non life threatening injuries," Small said.

Weather was definitely a factor in the crash, Small added.

Lake County Sheriff's officers were not available for comment Saturday morning.

