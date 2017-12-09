Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 12/9/2017 5:22 PM

Naperville man accused of child abduction attempt

By Sarah Zoellick
Daily Herald correspondent

A Naperville man tried luring a young girl into his car Friday morning at a school bus stop, police said Saturday.

Early D. Kluss, 37, has been charged with two counts of child abduction and a count each of controlled substance possession and driving under the influence, according to the Naperville Police Department.

Police said the incident happened about 7:30 a.m. Friday in the area of Modaff Road and Massachusetts Avenue.

An observant resident witnessed the interaction and called 911, according to police.

The bystander also provided police with a description of the suspect and his vehicle, as well as his license place number, which led to his speedy arrest, police said.

