Naperville man accused of child abduction attempt

A Naperville man tried luring a young girl into his car Friday morning at a school bus stop, police said Saturday.

Early D. Kluss, 37, has been charged with two counts of child abduction and a count each of controlled substance possession and driving under the influence, according to the Naperville Police Department.

Police said the incident happened about 7:30 a.m. Friday in the area of Modaff Road and Massachusetts Avenue.

An observant resident witnessed the interaction and called 911, according to police.

The bystander also provided police with a description of the suspect and his vehicle, as well as his license place number, which led to his speedy arrest, police said.

