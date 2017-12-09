Breaking News Bar
 
Libertyville man, 21, dies in Colorado snowboarding accident

Daily Herald report

A 21-year-old Libertyville man has died following a snowboarding accident at the Keystone Ski Resort in Colorado, the Summit Daily reported.

Nathan Enright crashed into a tree on a beginner trail Dec. 2 and was not wearing a helmet. He was taken off life support at a Denver-area hospital Tuesday, according to the report.

Enright had recently moved to Colorado from the Chicago area to go to college, the Colorado newspaper said.

The Summit County Coroner's Office ruled his death accidental, and said the cause was severe head trauma, the Summit Daily said.

