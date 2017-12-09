Escalade rolls over on slick road in Long Grove

Slippery conditions caused by the early morning snow likely led to a rollover crash in Long Grove early Saturday.

Around 12:40 a.m. , a 2009 Cadillac Escalade being driven by a 78-year-old man was traveling north on Route 53 just north of Middlesax Drive. The driver lost control of the vehicle and drove into the ditch, where the vehicle rolled onto its side, according to the Lake County sheriff's office.

The driver, who was alone, was freed via the rear window of the car, said Long Grove Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Marc Small. The man was taken to Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights with "nonlife-threatening injuries," Small said.

Both fire and police spokesmen said weather appeared to be a factor in the crash, as the roads were slick. No citations were issued, according to the sheriff's office.