Christmas fun abounds at Libertyville's Dickens of a Holiday

There was plenty of family fun Saturday at the Dickens of a Holiday event in downtown Libertyville.

Santa and Mrs. Claus relaxed in their sleigh and were available for photos with the kids. Donations were taken for MainStreet Libertyville and food items collected for the Libertyville Township food pantry.

At Petranek's Pharmacy, the Children's Holiday Shoppe was open for business so kids could shop with elf assistance for affordable gifts for others. Purchased gifts were wrapped and labeled.

Also Saturday was the popular Victorian Tea at St. Lawrence Episcopal Church, complete with scones, finger sandwiches and bite-sized desserts. And the Libertyville-Mundelein Historical Society welcomed visitors for tours of the Ansel B. Cook House museum.