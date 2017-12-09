Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 12/9/2017 3:29 PM

Christmas fun abounds at Libertyville's Dickens of a Holiday

  • Katherine Yarbrough, 2½, of Libertyville visits with Santa on Saturday during the Dickens of a Holiday event in downtown Libertyville.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Macie Spohn, age 15 months, of Libertville cries during a visit with Santa on Saturday during the Dickens of a Holiday event in downtown Libertyville. She is being held by her mom, Kelly.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Layla Lovinger, 5, of Libertyville chats with "elf" Ida Diab, 11, of Long Grove on Saturday as they wait to check out from the Holiday Shoppe at Petranek Pharmacy during the Dickens of a Holiday event in downtown Libertyville.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Ruby Panchal, 4, of Lindenhurst tries to stay warm Saturday while waiting in line to see Santa during the Dickens of a Holiday event in downtown Libertyville.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

There was plenty of family fun Saturday at the Dickens of a Holiday event in downtown Libertyville.

Santa and Mrs. Claus relaxed in their sleigh and were available for photos with the kids. Donations were taken for MainStreet Libertyville and food items collected for the Libertyville Township food pantry.

At Petranek's Pharmacy, the Children's Holiday Shoppe was open for business so kids could shop with elf assistance for affordable gifts for others. Purchased gifts were wrapped and labeled.

Also Saturday was the popular Victorian Tea at St. Lawrence Episcopal Church, complete with scones, finger sandwiches and bite-sized desserts. And the Libertyville-Mundelein Historical Society welcomed visitors for tours of the Ansel B. Cook House museum.

