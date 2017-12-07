Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 12/7/2017 7:29 AM

Report: Vernon Township supervisor alleges harassment in assessor's office

Daily Herald report

Vernon Township Supervisor Daniel Didech is calling on Assessor Gary Raupp to fire two male employees, alleging they created a hostile work environment for women in the office and discussed drug use on township computers, the Vernon Hills Review is reporting.

Didech made his allegations in an emergency meeting Tuesday night, the Tribune publication reported.

Raupp filed a lawsuit late Wednesday alleging the meeting violated the Illinois Open Meetings Act, the Review reported.

The allegations center on instant messages the employees sent to each other on assessor's office computers that Didech said contained derogatory comments about the three women in the assessor's office, the Review reported.

