Talbots in Deer Park Town Center has reopened with a fresh look in time for holiday shopping season. Barrington Area Chamber of Commerce representatives and others recently gathered to celebrate the renovated Talbots. "We were so excited to invest in the remodeling our Deer Park location," said Talbots District Manager Beth Muszynski. "The new design and finishes are intended to make our customers feel like they are walking into someone's home, so it's a perfect complement to Talbots' goal of creating a warm, welcoming experience." Talbots is among roughly 70 stores and restaurants at Deer Park Town Center, an open-air lifestyle center.
updated: 12/7/2017 2:33 PM
Renovated Talbots reopens at Deer Park Town Center
