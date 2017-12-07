Breaking News Bar
 
News
posted: 12/7/2017 5:03 AM

Doctor makes $100,000 donation to NCH Foundation to help uninsured

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Dr. Peter Geittmann is hugged by registered nurse Jill Kottmeier after he and his wife, Margaret, donated a $100,000 check to the Northwest Community Hospital Foundation to help uninsured mothers and their babies during a gathering at the hospital in Arlington Heights Wednesday. The gathering also served as an opportunity for labor and delivery staff to say farewell, as the Geittmanns are moving to Florida.

      Dr. Peter Geittmann is hugged by registered nurse Jill Kottmeier after he and his wife, Margaret, donated a $100,000 check to the Northwest Community Hospital Foundation to help uninsured mothers and their babies during a gathering at the hospital in Arlington Heights Wednesday. The gathering also served as an opportunity for labor and delivery staff to say farewell, as the Geittmanns are moving to Florida.
    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Margaret Geittmann, right, speaks after she and her husband, Dr. Peter Geittmann, middle, donated a $100,000 check to the Northwest Community Hospital Foundation at the hospital in Arlington Heights Wednesday. The money will be used to help uninsured mothers and their babies who suffer catastrophic events. At left is David Ungurean of the NCH Foundation. Second from left is Dr. Dave Brottman.

      Margaret Geittmann, right, speaks after she and her husband, Dr. Peter Geittmann, middle, donated a $100,000 check to the Northwest Community Hospital Foundation at the hospital in Arlington Heights Wednesday. The money will be used to help uninsured mothers and their babies who suffer catastrophic events. At left is David Ungurean of the NCH Foundation. Second from left is Dr. Dave Brottman.
    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Dr. Peter Geittmann listens to kind words from staff in the labor and delivery unit after he and his wife, Margaret, donated a $100,000 check to the Northwest Community Hospital Foundation to help uninsured mothers and their babies during a gathering Wednesday at the hospital in Arlington Heights Wednesday.

      Dr. Peter Geittmann listens to kind words from staff in the labor and delivery unit after he and his wife, Margaret, donated a $100,000 check to the Northwest Community Hospital Foundation to help uninsured mothers and their babies during a gathering Wednesday at the hospital in Arlington Heights Wednesday.
    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Joe Lewnard
 
 

Dr. Peter Geittmann, who delivered more than 5,000 babies during his 35-year career at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, presented $100,000 to the hospital foundation Wednesday.

While Geittmann retired from medicine 18 months ago, he still wants to aid those less fortunate. Working with his wife, Margaret, he established the Dr. Peter Geittmann Foundation. The couple holds a gala and solicits corporate sponsors and individual donors to raise funds.

Last year, the couple donated $100,000 to the Northwest Community Hospital Foundation for a mother/baby clinic. This year's donation is to help underinsured mothers and babies who suffer catastrophic events.

Geittmann said Wednesday that the impetus for the donation was a female patient he saw in the emergency room who had severe advanced pelvic cancer. While he was speaking to the woman's family, her teenage daughter asked if chemotherapy was expensive.

He saw how destitute they were and how financially devastating the treatment was going to be for them. He subsequently saw other patients in similarly challenging situations.

"I've always wished I could do something to help those people," Geittmann said. "So starting this foundation has enabled us to do that, and not only with cancer patients, but more so with women who need prenatal care.

"It's a way to help moms and kids who are underprivileged and underinsured," he said.

While the couple is moving to Florida, Margaret Geittmann said they plan to continue their foundation's work. For more information on the foundation, go to drpetergeittmann.org.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account