Dawn Patrol: Elk Grove Twp. District 59 might change school start times to cut spending

Elk Grove Twp. District 59 might change school start times to cut spending

Elk Grove Township District 59 officials want to cut $10 million in spending over the next two years, and everything from operating costs to jobs is on the table. Full story.

Suburban chiropractor gets prison time for health care billing fraud

A Northbrook man who owned several chiropractor clinics in the north suburbs was sentenced Tuesday to spend 20 months in federal prison for his role in a health care fraud scheme, the U.S. attorney's office for the Northern District of Illinois announced Wednesday. Full story.

Schaumburg crash injures two

Firefighters had to extricate a man from his Ford F-150 pickup truck after a crash involving a semi tractor-trailer happened Wednesday afternoon on Irving Park Road in Schaumburg. Full story.

Supreme Court to hear DuPage drug-induced homicide appeal

Just five months after the Second District Appellate Court affirmed her drug-induced homicide conviction, the Illinois Supreme Court will hear a former Summit woman's appeal for a new trial for her role in the 2012 death of 31-year-old Augustina Taylor of Wheaton. Full story.

Charges pending against driver who struck Cook County Sheriff's squad cars

Charges are pending against a driver who struck two Cook County Sheriff's squad cars on the Jane Addams Tollway and sent two officers to the hospital late Tuesday, authorities said Wednesday. Full story.

Teen pleads not guilty to fatal shooting near Grayslake

A 19-year-old Waukegan man pleaded not guilty Wednesday to three counts of first-degree murder stemming from a fatal shooting near Grayslake in October. Full story.

Duckworth, Durbin join call for fellow Democrat Franken to resign

Illinois' two Democratic senators joined with a score of other colleagues of U.S. Sen. Al Franken in calling on him to quit in the face of another sexual-harassment claim. Full story.

Elgin officer saves life of man who choked on Thanksgiving turkey

Jason Lentz was a few blocks away when a 911 call came in at 11:51 a.m. Nov. 23 about a medical emergency at River View Rehab Center. He found James "Jim" May slumped in a wheelchair and surrounded by nursing staff members. The two met up again Wednesday during a special meeting. Full story.

Weather

Snow showers in the area this morning, with temperatures around 20 degrees. Highs today in the upper 20s, with lows tonight in the teens. Full story.

Traffic

No major delays reported early Thursday. Construction is causing restrictions on Butterfield Road in both directions near Raddant Road in Aurora. Full traffic.

Blackhawks lose ugly, 6-2, to Capitals

Poor goaltending, defensive lapses and a rare bad penalty kill led to an ugly 6-2 loss for the Blackhawks at Washington on Wednesday. Full story.