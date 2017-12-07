Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 12/7/2017 5:49 PM

Cops looking for Naperville bank robber

Daily Herald report

The FBI and Naperville police are searching for a man who robbed the PNC Bank Thursday afternoon at 9 E. Ogden Ave.

Police said the man entered the bank around 1 p.m. and implied he had a weapon. No one was injured.

FBI Special Agent Garrett Croon said the agency believes the suspect may be the same man who was involved in a Nov. 21 robbery at Fifth Third Bank at 2998 Ogden Ave. in Aurora.

The suspect is described as a white man about 6 feet tall with a small build who appears to be in his 20s or 30s.

During the Naperville robbery, the suspect wore a black jacket with a hood, a black or tan scarf, sunglasses and black jeans and he carried a cross-body bag.

During the Aurora robbery, the suspect wore a brown hat, a dark blue winter coat, black winter gloves and black sunglasses and carried a black messenger bag.

Anyone with information about either robbery is asked to contact the FBI's Chicago Field Office at (312) 421-6700. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

