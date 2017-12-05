Breaking News Bar
 
You have more time to join Believe Project giving

Your calendar is full, your to-do list is long and time is short. Maybe you think you don't have even a couple of minutes to nominate someone to receive $100 through the Believe Project.

We're giving you the gift of time -- several days, in fact. We're pushing back the nomination deadline to Monday, Dec. 11.

This weekend, think about those around you who could use $100 to make ends meet, to pick themselves up after a rough year, to celebrate their acts of selflessness. Then visit events.dailyherald.com/believe-project by Monday to let us know who you think deserves $100.

Through the generosity of anonymous donors, the Believe Project is awarding $100 each day in December to two readers with good ideas for using $100 to help someone else. A third donor has given an additional $100 to extend the project to one more recipient.

