Wind advisory lasts in suburbs until 6 p.m.

hello

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory and warns wind gusts could reach 45 mph in some areas.

The wind advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Gusting winds could cause problems for high-profile vehicles. People are urged to use caution.

People are also urged to watch out for debris on the road.

Wires are reported down at Garland Road near Old Rand Road near Wauconda, and a tree is reported down at Miller and Summit near Lake Zurich.