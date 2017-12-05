Breaking News Bar
 
Arlington Heights Library earns five-star rating for 10th consecutive year

  • The Arlington Heights Memorial Library has earned a five-star rating from a national publication for 10 consecutive years.

Daily Herald report

The Arlington Heights Memorial Library has received its 10th consecutive five-star rating in a national survey.

The library is one of only 13 public libraries nationwide to have earned the five-star rating by the Library Journal every year over the last decade.

"This award is really about being in tune with our community and providing the services that they want, when they want them," Acting Executive Director Mike Driskell said in a news release. "Responsive change to align services with needs is key to receiving this award year after year. Our mission is to focus completely on the community to identify the services and programs that our residents need and do whatever we can to make them happen."

Arlington Heights was one of six libraries in the state to earn a five-star rating.

