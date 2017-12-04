Breaking News Bar
 
Paterakis leaves governor race, says without money there's 'no path forward'

Marni Pyke
 
 

Despite an early push that included participating in candidate debates, Long Grove engineer and Democrat Alex Paterakis pulled out of the gubernatorial primary Monday.

"Ultimately this race has been (about) money, but as a candidate without it, I needed to find a way to make the best of my resources," Paterakis said on the last day to file petitions.

"Unfortunately, in my case, there is not a path forward," he said, adding he had collected more than 10,000 signatures.

"This race is very important to the moral and financial fabric of this state, and I will continue to fight the injustices and corruption that still plague this state," Paterakis said.

That leaves State Sen. Daniel Biss of Evanston, Madison County Superintendent of Schools Bob Daiber, Terry Getz of downstate Dupo, Chicago activist Tio Hardiman, Kenilworth developer Chris Kennedy, Burr Ridge doctor Robert Marshall and Chicago billionaire businessman J.B. Pritzker running in the Democratic primary for governor.

The winner will face either Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner of Winnetka or his challenger, state Rep. Jeanne Ives of Wheaton, in the general election.

