Lake County investigating abuse allegations against former Ravinia director

hello

The Lake County state's attorney's office is investigating sex abuse allegations made against James Levine, who served as the music director of the Ravinia Festival from 1973 to 1993. Courtesy of Cory Weaver and Ravinia

The Lake County state's attorney's office is investigating allegations that renowned conductor James Levine sexually abused a teenager during his tenure as music director of the Ravinia Festival.

In a report initially filed to the Lake Forest Police Department, a man, now 48, claims Levine molested him multiple times starting when he was 16. State's Attorney Mike Nerheim said Sunday his office took over the case last week and is "in the process of reviewing it."

Levine, 74, served as the music director at Ravinia from 1973 to 1993 and held similar roles at the Metropolitan Opera, the Boston Symphony Orchestra and the Munich Philharmonic.

Leaders of the Met Opera, where Levine still serves as music director emeritus, announced Saturday they are opening their own investigation into the allegations, which they had known about for at least a year.

"This first came to the Met's attention when the Illinois police investigation was opened in October 2016," Peter Gelb, the Met's general manager, said in a statement. "At the time, Mr. Levine said that the charges were completely false, and we relied upon the further investigation of the police. We need to determine if these charges are true and, if they are, take appropriate action. We'll now be conducting our own investigation with outside resources."

The alleged victim told Lake Forest police the abuse began in 1985 and continued for years, even after he turned 18. Levine used to arrange to meet him for dinner, the man said, but would instead take him to his hotel room near Ravinia, where Levine would ask him to remove his clothes, fondle his penis and masturbate in front of him.

Levine gave the man financial gifts amounting to about $50,000, he told police, but the encounters left him confused, unhappy and almost drove him to suicide.

The New York Post was the first to publish the man's account, followed by The New York Times and several other publications over the weekend.

Levine, who is often in a wheelchair, has suffered from ill health for several years and was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2006. He recently finished conducting the last of four performances of Verdi's "Requiem" at the Met and is scheduled to conduct the company's new "Tosca," which runs from New Year's Eve through May.

Levine's management did not respond to requests for comment.

• Daily Herald wire services contributed to this report.