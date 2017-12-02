Santas fill downtown Arlington Heights for Rotary run

Thousands of runners donning Santa costumes dashed through the streets of Arlington Heights Saturday morning for the annual Rotary Santa Run, which celebrated "10 Years and Running!"

Children, too, took part in the merriment, wearing pairs of antlers and blitzing down the four-block route of the Reindeer Run.

Started in 2008 by the Rotary Club of Arlington Heights, the 5K run/walk has raised more than $250,000 for charitable groups. This year, the club put up signs along the race route to show runners how the funds are spent. Along with participants' $30-40 registration fee came the five-piece Santa suit to wear for the race.