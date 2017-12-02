Breaking News Bar
 
Santas fill downtown Arlington Heights for Rotary run

  • Santa high-fives kids participating in the four-block Reinder Run during the 10th annual Rotary Santa run in downtown Arlington Heights Saturday.

    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Arlington Heights Mayor Thomas Hayes greets runners before the 10th annual Rotary Santa run in downtown Arlington Heights Saturday.

    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • 3-year-old Gabriella Irk, front, and her sister Analyce, 5, get ready for the fourt-block Reindeer Run during the 10th annual Rotary Santa run in downtown Arlington Heights Saturday.

    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Runners take off from the starting line during the 10th annual Rotary Santa run in downtown Arlington Heights Saturday.

    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Reindeer Run participants line up for their four-block run during the 10th annual Rotary Santa run in downtown Arlington Heights Saturday.

    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Reindeer Run participants head down Campbell Street during the 10th annual Rotary Santa run in downtown Arlington Heights Saturday.

    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Santas wait at the start line during the 10th annual Rotary Santa run in downtown Arlington Heights Saturday.

    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • A sea of Santas heads down Campbell Street during the 10th annual Rotary Santa run in downtown Arlington Heights Saturday.

    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

Thousands of runners donning Santa costumes dashed through the streets of Arlington Heights Saturday morning for the annual Rotary Santa Run, which celebrated "10 Years and Running!"

Children, too, took part in the merriment, wearing pairs of antlers and blitzing down the four-block route of the Reindeer Run.

Started in 2008 by the Rotary Club of Arlington Heights, the 5K run/walk has raised more than $250,000 for charitable groups. This year, the club put up signs along the race route to show runners how the funds are spent. Along with participants' $30-40 registration fee came the five-piece Santa suit to wear for the race.

