Metra UP West trains delayed due to track repairs

Metra is reporting delays of up to 30 minutes on inbound Union Pacific West Line trains due to ongoing emergency track repairs.

The delays are affecting inbound train numbers 10, 12, 14, 16, 18 and 20. The heaviest delay reported on the Metra website is for 34 minutes.

People are urged to check the Metra website to determine if their trains are affected.