Feder: Joel Weisman to end 40-year run on 'Chicago Week in Review'

Stop the presses: Joel Weisman, the Chicago journalism icon who's been synonymous with "Chicago Week in Review" since the show began on WTTW-Channel 11, is voluntarily stepping down after a record-setting 40 years.

Weisman, 75, announced at the end of Friday's taping that he will retire as host and senior editor of the public television program when it celebrates its 40th anniversary next month. It's the longest-running series in the station's history. Read more at robertfeder.com.