Animal attraction at Fox Valley Wildlife Center

Suburban animal lovers got an up-close look at some local wildlife Sunday when the Fox Valley Wildlife Center in Elburn opened its doors to the public for a special fall event.

The open house gave visitors a chance to see and interact owls, horses, reptiles and other animals, and meet with the Kane County Mounted Rangers.

There also were games for kids, a pie walk, a bake sale with Kuiper's Donuts and Cider, a treasure hunt and crafts.

Fox Valley Wildlife Center is a wildlife hospital that provides care for orphaned, injured and sick wildlife from Kane County and surrounding areas.