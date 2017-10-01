Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 10/1/2017 4:34 PM

Animal attraction at Fox Valley Wildlife Center

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • One-eyed eastern screech owl Zephyr is a resident at the Fox Valley Wildlife Center. The owl was on display Sunday during an open house at the Elburn facility.

      One-eyed eastern screech owl Zephyr is a resident at the Fox Valley Wildlife Center. The owl was on display Sunday during an open house at the Elburn facility.
    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • Meghan Prohaska and her son Rowan, 2, of Elburn pet Cougar of the Kane County Forest Preserve Mounted Rangers during the Fox Valley Wildlife Center open house Sunday in Elburn.

      Meghan Prohaska and her son Rowan, 2, of Elburn pet Cougar of the Kane County Forest Preserve Mounted Rangers during the Fox Valley Wildlife Center open house Sunday in Elburn.
    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • Brooke Wormsley, 8, of Carpentersville paints a pumpkin Sunday during the Fox Valley Wildlife Center open house in Elburn.

      Brooke Wormsley, 8, of Carpentersville paints a pumpkin Sunday during the Fox Valley Wildlife Center open house in Elburn.
    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

Suburban animal lovers got an up-close look at some local wildlife Sunday when the Fox Valley Wildlife Center in Elburn opened its doors to the public for a special fall event.

The open house gave visitors a chance to see and interact owls, horses, reptiles and other animals, and meet with the Kane County Mounted Rangers.

There also were games for kids, a pie walk, a bake sale with Kuiper's Donuts and Cider, a treasure hunt and crafts.

Fox Valley Wildlife Center is a wildlife hospital that provides care for orphaned, injured and sick wildlife from Kane County and surrounding areas.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account