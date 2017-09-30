Authorities capture 10 people wanted on felony charges

Lake County authorities on Saturday said they captured 10 people wanted on felony warrants during the month of September.

Lake County sheriff's deputies, along with Illinois Department of Corrections officers, arrested Zachary Schulmeister, 19, of the 36300 block of North Wesley Road, Ingleside, at his residence on Thursday. Schulmeister was wanted on a Lake County failure to appear arrest warrant for driving under the influence of drugs. At the time of his arrest, deputies found him to be in possession of a stolen firearm, authorities said.

Charges against Schulmeister include residential burglary, possession of a stolen firearm, two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and theft. He remains in Lake County jail with bail set at $200,000 with a court appearance set for 9 a.m. Wednesday.

On Sept. 11, the Lake County Sheriff's Office Warrants Team conducted a multijurisdictional operation to capture nine other people wanted on felony charges. The team worked with the Lake County Sheriff's Gang Task Force, Sheriff's Criminal Investigations Section, U.S. Marshals Service -- Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Department of Homeland Security-Homeland Security Investigations, and Waukegan and Zion police departments.

Those apprehended are:

• Agustin Prado, 22, of the 1400 block of Elizabeth Avenue, North Chicago, on charges of manufacturing/delivery of cocaine, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and traffic offenses. Prado remains in custody with bail set at $100,000.

• Farrakhan J. Muhammed, 23, of the 900 block of Jenkisson Avenue, Lake Bluff, on charges of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a church and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He remains in custody with bail set at $75,000.

• Fazon L. Roberson, 21, of the 1700 block of Barrett Court, North Chicago, on charges of armed robbery, two counts of aggravated battery, and theft from a person. He remains in custody with bail set at $250,000.

•Jewelean Brown, 57, of the 900 block of Broadway Avenue, North Chicago, on charges of two counts of aggravated battery. Brown remains at Lake County jail with bail set at $10,000.

•Quentin D. Triplett, 52, of the 2100 block of Prospect Avenue, North Chicago, on charges of failure to appear -- theft. He remains at Lake County jail with bail set at $75,000.

•Julio C. Najera-Rodriguez, 28, of the 10,000 block of W. Paddock Avenue, Beach Park, on charges of failure to appear -- unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He remains at Lake County jail with bail set at $100,000.

• Wynee M. Duffie, 55, of the 1700 block of Berwick Boulevard, Waukegan, on charges of failure to appear -- two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Duffie was released on Sept. 11 on a personal recognizance bond.

• Rickey Turner, 37, of the 2100 block of Gideon Avenue, Zion, on charges of violation of an order of protection. Turner was in the custody of Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

• Andrew L. Crutcher, 27, of the 2600 block of Metropolitan Avenue, Waukegan on charges of failure to appear-manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance. Crutcher was in the custody of the Racine Correctional Institution.