Recycling event Saturday in Mundelein

Clothes, shoes, eye glasses, hearing aids, American flags, fire extinguishers, stuffed animals, bikes, yarn, keys. eclipse glasses and electronics will be accepted for recycling from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Fremont Township office, 22385 W. Route 60, Mundelein. Three bankers boxes of paper for shredding also will be accepted.

Visit http://www.swalco.org/ for details of acceptable items. Donations to the township food pantry also will be accepted.