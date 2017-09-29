Feder: WBEZ reporting project tackles Chicago's gun violence

"Every Other Hour" has been a yearlong enterprising reporting project on Chicago's gun violence epidemic, produced by Chicago Public Media WBEZ FM 91.5. (The title refers to the frequency of shootings in Chicago over the past two years.) The series will culminate Oct. 12 with a community event at the Renaissance Collaborative in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood. For full report, see robertfeder.com.