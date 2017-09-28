Wheeling Park District gives preview of $16.9 million renovation

The Wheeling Park District has released a preview of its plans for a nearly $17 million renovation at the recreation center.
Renderings presented to the village plan commission -- which recommended approval of the project this month -- show the proposal for a new gymnasium and more fitness program space at the facility off Dundee Road.
The project will add about 42,000 square feet to the 77,000-square-foot building and cost an estimated $16.9 million, though the park district hasn't awarded bids for the work yet.
The village still needs to give final approval to zoning variations, including allowing the park district to build taller than the maximum height of 30 feet for the area. A remodeled entry space would be about 39 feet, and the gym would be 36 feet.
The village board will also need to approve the overall appearance.
The project is expected to be completed in 18 months. A start date has not been determined.