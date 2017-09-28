Sixteen suburban schools named Blue Ribbon winners

Educators at Copeland Manor School in Libertyville and elsewhere across the suburbs erupted in excitement today as they were announced winners of the 2017 National Blue Ribbon School Award of Excellence.

Twenty-five schools in Illinois, including several in the Chicago area, were named by the U.S. Department of Education as being among the best in academic performance or in closing achievement gaps among groups of students.

The awards have been given since 1982 to honor public and private elementary, middle and high schools where students achieve high learning standards or make notable improvements, according to the department of education.

Copeland Manor's recognition means all five schools in Libertyville Elementary District 70 have achieved the distinction at some point. Staff lunched on pizza in the school library to watch the announcement live Thursday.

Copeland Manor, located on the village's southeast side, was selected as a "high performing" school in the award categories based on state assessments over the last five years.

"Each staff member is dedicated to making every day special," said Principal Lori Poelking. "Teachers work tirelessly to build meaningful relationships, provide innovative lessons and help students learn and grow daily."

Other suburban Blue Ribbon Schools winners are:

• Holy Family Catholic Academy in Inverness

• Neuqua Valley High School in Naperville

• Olive-Mary Stitt Elementary School in Arlington Heights

• Prairie Elementary School in Buffalo Grove

• Saint Gilbert Catholic School in Grayslake

• St. Joseph Catholic School in Libertyville

• Thomas Dooley Elementary School in Schaumburg

• Wheaton Christian Grammar School in Winfield

• Charles J Caruso Middle School in Deerfield

• Conrady Junior High School in Hickory Hills

• Kipling Elementary School in Deerfield

• Lemont High School in Lemont

• McClure Junior High School in Western Springs

• Romona Elementary School in Wilmette

• St. Joseph School in Wilmette