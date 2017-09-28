Mundelein students test Google's augmented reality

Students at Fremont Intermediate School in Mundelein became among the first in the nation Thursday to test Google's new product, augmented reality.

Kids gasped in amazement while viewing 3-D images with selfie sticks and cellphones in the school's basement.

They looked up, down and laid on the floor to view 3-D depictions of tornadoes, tsunamis, volcanos, the solar system and tectonic plates of the earth.

"The program was really engaging and the kids really liked it," teacher Anna Toulon said.

At the end of the session, Google representative Nicole Beyer asked students their opinion of the software and what could be improved.