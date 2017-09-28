Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 9/28/2017 7:05 PM

Mundelein students test Google's augmented reality

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Third-grader Thomas Schoo, left, and fourth-grader Spencer Thomas experiment with Google's newest product, augmented reality, at Fremont Intermediate School in Mundelein Thursday. They were among the first to test the software.

      Third-grader Thomas Schoo, left, and fourth-grader Spencer Thomas experiment with Google's newest product, augmented reality, at Fremont Intermediate School in Mundelein Thursday. They were among the first to test the software.
    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Google representative Nicole Beyer asks kids their opinion of their new software, augmented reality, at Fremont Intermediate School in Mundelein.

      Google representative Nicole Beyer asks kids their opinion of their new software, augmented reality, at Fremont Intermediate School in Mundelein.
    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Fremont Intermediate School students in Mundelein become among the first to beta test Google's newest product, augmented reality, on Thursday.

      Fremont Intermediate School students in Mundelein become among the first to beta test Google's newest product, augmented reality, on Thursday.
    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Kids check out the earth's tectonic plates through Google's augmented reality software Thursday, at Fremont Intermediate School in Mundelein.

      Kids check out the earth's tectonic plates through Google's augmented reality software Thursday, at Fremont Intermediate School in Mundelein.
    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

 
Steve Lundy
 
 

Students at Fremont Intermediate School in Mundelein became among the first in the nation Thursday to test Google's new product, augmented reality. 

Kids gasped in amazement while viewing 3-D images with selfie sticks and cellphones in the school's basement.

They looked up, down and laid on the floor to view 3-D depictions of tornadoes, tsunamis, volcanos, the solar system and tectonic plates of the earth. 

"The program was really engaging and the kids really liked it," teacher Anna Toulon said. 

At the end of the session, Google representative Nicole Beyer asked students their opinion of the software and what could be improved. 

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account