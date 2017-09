Dockers to open outlet store at Rosemont mall

hello

Dockers will open its first Midwest outlet Friday at Fashion Outlets of Chicago in Rosemont.

The store opens following a ribbon-cutting with Mayor Brad Stephens and mall officials at 10 a.m. The outlet store will be located on the first floor of the two-level indoor mall, near the north parking garage entrance.

Dockers will be offering shoppers 20 percent off purchases through Sunday.

The mall is located south of Balmoral Avenue and east of the Tri-State Tollway.