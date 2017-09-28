Constable: Much has changed since Cubs last won World Series

hello

Chicago Cubs Anthony Rizzo (44) and Kris Bryant (17) celebrate after defeating the St. Louis Cardinals to clinch the National League Central title on Wednesday, in St. Louis. The last time they celebrated like that, Barack Obama was president. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs players celebrate on the field in St. Louis after defeating the Cardinals 5-1 Wednesday to clinch the National League Central title, and send the Cubs to the playoffs for three consecutive seasons for the first time since 1906-8. Associated Press

Giving the Chicago Cubs the lead and setting the stage for a champagne celebration, Addison Russell watches his three-run home run Wednesday in the Cubs 5-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. The win clinched the National League Central Division for the Cubs. Associated Press

When the Chicago Cubs last won a World Series, President Barack Obama's list of accomplishments included everything from his signature Obamacare health plan and immigration policy to a groundbreaking climate agreement and a nuclear deal with Iran. Polls suggested that Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton would uphold that legacy as our nation's first female president. Associated Press

Propelled by a 7th-inning power surge. the Chicago Cubs beat the Cardinals 5-1 in St. Louis on Wednesday night to clinch the National League Central Division championship. With playoffs on the horizon, exhilarated Cubs fans think this could be the year for a team that hasn't won a World Series in 330 days.

On Nov. 3, 2016, when the Cubs last won a World Series, media were talking about how President Barack Obama could celebrate his administration's legacy that included his groundbreaking Obamacare health plan, our nation's leading role in the Paris Climate Agreement, a host of environmental regulations, an unprecedented nuclear deal with Iran, his policy to let transgender people serve openly in the military and the establishment of his Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals immigration policy.

Many newspaper stories on Nov. 3, 2016, focused on an ugly presidential campaign race between former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former Emmy-nominated star of "The Celebrity Apprentice" Donald Trump. Polls predicting Clinton would be our nation's first female president had grown tighter, thanks to a continuing uproar about Clinton's use of a private email server, giving the Trump campaign "a glimmer of hope," read an Associated Press story on Nov. 3, 2016.

Actor Nicholas Cage gave CBS news an exclusive interview about starring in two movies set to debut on Nov. 4, 2016, predicting great things for both "Army of One" and "Dog Eat Dog," either of which could topple "Boo! A Madea Halloween" from the box office leaderboard.

North Korea continued to test missiles, but experts agreed that dictator Kim Jong Un was "likely several years away from being able to make a nuclear bomb with a missile capable of reaching the United States."

On the homefront, several Chicago's sports teams also seemed headed toward championships. Having traded former MVP Derrick Rose to the New York Knicks, the Bulls restocked their lineup around superstar Jimmy Butler by adding longtime NBA stars Dwyane Wade and Rajon Rondo, and promising first-round pick Denzel Valentine. Finishing just under .500, the White Sox had plenty to look forward to in 2017, given the team's pitching power, led by starters Chris Sale and Jose Quintana and backed by closer David Robinson, with exciting outfielder Adam Eaton and slugger Todd Frasier leading the offense. The 2016 Chicago Bears seemed certain to improve on a disastrous 6-10 record the year before, until an injury to Brad Hoyer, the first Bears quarterback to throw for 300 yards in three consecutive games. At least, quarterback Jay Cutler was ready to come back and injured wide receiver Kevin White would be fully recovered for the start of the 2017 season.

On the day that the Cubs won the 2016 World Series, the Blackhawks crushed the Colorado Avalanche 4-0 to maintain their lead in the Western Conference and remain one of the favorites for the Stanley Cup. The Fire soccer team, which set a record for consecutive road losses, finished last for the second year in a row and, with no star players, appeared headed for years of disappointment. At least the Chicago Sky had WNBA MVP Elena Delle Donne.

Chicago gas prices had plunged to about $2.34 a gallon. Since its low point of 6,450 on March 6, 2009, the Dow Jones industrial average set record highs approaching 19,000 shortly before the Cubs won the World Series. You could mail a letter for 47 cents, a gallon of milk cost about $3.20, the minimum wage in Illinois was just $8.25 an hour and the most popular TV show was a fantasy drama called "Game of Thrones."

Imagining the changes that might follow a Cubs' World Series championship this season, we should hope we aren't living the "Game of Thrones" life by the time the Cubs win it again in 2018.