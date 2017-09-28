Breaking News Bar
 
Aurora man charged in I-88 road rage case

  • Thomas Jeffries

Daily Herald report

A 39-year-old Aurora man has been charged with aggravated reckless driving and aggravated assault with a vehicle stemming from an Aug. 4 crash on I-88 near Midwest Road, state police said Thursday.

Police said Thomas Jeffries was involved in a road rage case with another driver around 11:45 a.m. that day and struck the other vehicle with his 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee during the altercation.

The vehicle Jeffries hit subsequently crashed, police said, causing numerous injuries to the driver, including a broken back that required surgery. The injured driver also had to be extricated from his vehicle.

Jeffries fled after the crash, police said, and later told his insurance company that the damage to his Jeep occurred at separate locations in Chicago.

State police investigators took Jeffries into custody on Sept. 22, authorities said, and he was taken to DuPage County jail where his bond was set at $500,000.

