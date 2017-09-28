100 years of American history in 3-hour seminar

The past 100 years of American history are presented through iconic photographs, Hollywood film clips and memorable music in the three-hour seminar being offered to community colleges throughout Illinois.

Among the community colleges that will be showing U.S. History and Today are Harper College in Palatine on Feb. 2 and 9 and Harper's satellite campus in Wheeling on March 7 and 14.

Forty-four film and TV clips include scenes from Singin' in the Rain and The Andy Griffith Show are blended with nearly 500 photographs in a presentation that tries to educate and entertain, according to its creator, John LeGear. a Chicago native and journalism graduate of Southern Illinois University.

Topics range from both world wars and Vietnam to The Scopes Monkey Trial of 1925, The Great Depression, the counter-culture revolution of the 1960s and onward into the presidential election in 2016.

U.S. History and Today is a project created over two years by LeGear, who has been working on behalf of national not-for-profit organizations for most of the past 40 years.

He presented his seminar for the first time on Sept. 22 at Lake Land College in Mattoon.

LeGear has offered his American history presentation to the Continuing Education departments of all 48 community colleges in Illinois. Six presentations have been scheduled to date, and LeGear said a dozen more schools have replied to say they'll consider the seminar before finalizing their programs in for the Spring 2018 semester.

For information about U.S. History and Today or to check the schedule of presentations, visit www.TimComm.com or email LeGear at John@TimComm.com.